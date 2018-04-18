Pics shows: Campaign poster of candidate Michihito Matsuda;
An aspiring city mayor promises that if he is elected to office he will replace politicians with artificially intelligent robots who would gather data on the population just like Cambridge Analytica did.
The tech-savvy candidate says machines would be able to crunch data to come up with policy, like the controversial company who used information from Facebook during Donald Trumps election campaign and the EU referendum.
Photographs show his campaign poster, seen around the streets of Tama New Town, in the western portion of Tokyo Metropolis, Eastern Japan, which features a metallic humanoid robot.
Michihito Matsuda, 44, made an impassioned speech outlining his unusual political vision for the vast housing development which was built in the 1960s and is the largest in Japan.
Mr Matsuda said: "Tama New Town was the most advanced city in Japan 40 years ago. As it stands, the ageing population will only continue to grow, prompting a need for change in the current administration.
"Let artificial intelligence determine policies by gathering city data and we can create clearly defined politics."
It is the second time Matusada has stood for election for the mayoral seat, he also campaigned in 2014 when the winning candidate got nearly 10 times as many votes as he did.
He is back with on his "AI Matusada" ticket and his impassioned speech, at the city's vast entertainment and leisure complex, is said to have "turned heads".
The use of data in political policy and campaigning has grown massively as people become increasingly dependent on computers for all aspects of their daily lives.
The Cambridge Analytica scandal saw the data of 50 million Facebook users gathered, potentially influencing the outcome of 2016s biggest political moments.
Një kandidat për kryebashkiak në Japoni ka premtuar se do të zëvëndësojë politikanët me inteligjencën artificiale që thotë se do të mbledhë statistika për votuesit për të krijuar politika.
Michihito Matsuda, gjatë fushatës së tij në Tama New Town, Tokion perëndimore, këmbënguli se robotët do të jenë në gjendje të krijojnë të dhëna për të formuar një politikë të përcaktuar qartë.
Fotografitë tregojnë posterat e fushatës që mban imazhin e një roboti humanoid me karakteristika femërore, në makina dhe billborde në zonë.
44-vjeçari mbajti një fjalim që përshkruante vizionin e tij të pazakontë politik për zhvillimin e madh të Tama New Town, i cili është ndërtuar në vitet 1960 dhe është më i madhi në Japoni.
Ai tha: “Tama New Town ishte qyteti më i avancuar në Japoni 40 vjet më parë. Popullsia e plakur do të vazhdojë të rritet, duke shkaktuar një nevojë për ndryshime në administratën aktuale.
Lëreni inteligjencën artificiale të përcaktojë politikat duke mbledhur të dhënat e qytetit dhe ne mund të krijojmë politika të përcaktuara qartë.”