Presidenti Ilir Meta i ka drejtuar një letër urimi Papa Françeskut ll, i cili feston ditën e emrit.

Sot është festa e Shën Gjergjit dhe Papa ka festën e emrit pasi ai emrin e vërtetë e ka Jorge Mario Bergoglio me të cilin është pagëzuar.

Meta thotë se fjalët inkurajuese të tij dhe meshat që mban çdo mëngjes në Vatikan janë domethënëse për përballimin me guxim të pandemisë.

Po ashtu Meta i shpreh mirënjohje Papës për mbështetjen ndaj popullit shqiptar.

URIMI I METËS

SHQIP I Shenjtëria Juaj,

Sot mё 23 prill Kisha Katolike kremton festën e Shën Gjergjit martir e Ju Shenjtёri, qё nё pagёzim keni marr emrin Jorge (Gjergj), kremtoni ditёn e emrit.

Edhe dita e djeshme ishte e rёndёsishme pёr Ju pasi më 22 prill të vitit 1973 keni bёrё kushtet e përjetshme në jetën rregulltare, jeni bërë pёrfundimisht jezuit, pas njё rrugёtimi tё nisur më 11 mars të vitit 1958.

Shenjtёria Juaj, fjalët inkujaruese, plot shpresё e vёllazёrim pёr besimtarё e jo besimtarё, në rrethanat e vështira të kohёs sё koronavirusit qё Ju çdo ditё i transmetoni njerёzimit, gjatёs Meshёs qё kremtoni çdo mёngjes nё Shёn Martё, nё Vatikan, janё posaçёrisht domethёnёse pёr tё gjithё nё pёrballimin e pandemisё me guxim e solidaritet.

Sot, nё pёrkujtimin e Shёn Gjergjit, urime tё sinqerta e tё pёrzemёrta pёr Ditёn e emrit tuaj, Jorge.

Faleminderit Ati i Shenjtë për urtësinë dhe inkurajimin që na transmetoni në këtë periudhë kaq të vështirë për t’u jetuar dhe për t’u kuptuar.

Shenjtёri, ju shoqёrojmё me lutje e mirёnjohje pёr gjithçka bёni edhe pёr popullin shqiptar.

EN I Your Holiness,

Today, on April 23, the Catholic Church celebrates the day of St. George the Martyr and You, Your Holiness, who in baptism received the name Jorge (George), celebrate the day of Your name!

Even yesterday was important to You because on April 22, 1973, You made eternal conditions in the order living, and You ultimately became a Jesuit, after a journey that began on March 11, 1958.

Your Holiness, the encouraging words, filled ëith hope and brotherhood, for believers and non-believers, in the difficult circumstances of the time of the coronavirus that You transmit to humanity every day, during the Mass celebrated every morning in Saint Martha, Vatican, are meaningful for all in facing the pandemic with courage and solidarity.

Today, in commemoration of St. George, I convey my most sincere and heartfelt congratulations on the Day of Your Name, Jorge.

Thank You Holy Father for the wisdom and encouragement You transmit to us in this difficult time to live and understand.

Your Holiness, we açompany You with prayers and gratitude for everything You do also for the Albanian people.