Ceremonia prestigjioze e ndarjes së çmimeve “Oscars” ka publikuar listën zyrtare të nominimeve për edicionin e sivjetmë të këtij evenimenti.

Ndërsa pritet që transmetimi televiziv të shfaqet më 27 mars, nominimet u njoftuan nga Leslie Jordan dhe Tracee Ellis Ross më 8 shkurt. Dyshja zbuloi të nominuarit në 23 kategori në njoftimin, i cili u transmetua në faqen e internetit të “Oscars” dhe llogaritë e mediave sociale të Akademisë së Filmit.

Kristen Stewart shënoi një nominim për rolin e saj si Princesha Diana në “Spencer”. Në të njëjtën kategori garon edhe aktorja, Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) dhe Olivia Colman (“Lost Girl”). Filmat, “The Power of the Dog” dhe “Dune” shënuan respektivisht 12 dhe 10 nominime. Edhe Will Smith mund të fitojë dy “Oscars” brenda këtij viti, pasi ai ka marrë një nominim për “aktorin më të mirë” dhe “filmin më të mirë” për rolin e tij në filmin “King Richard”.

Kjo më poshtë është lista

Fotografia më e mirë

“Belfast”

“Coda”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Aktori më mirë në rolin kryesor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Aktorja më e mirë në rolin kryesor

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Aktorja më e mirë në një rol dytësor

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Aktori më i mirë në një rol dytësor

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “Coda”

Jessie Plemmons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, “Being the Rciardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Regjisori më i mirë

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story

Rezultati më i mirë origjinal

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur

“Coda”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

Skenari më i mirë origjinal

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Kënga më e mirë origjinale

“Be Alive” from “King Richard,” DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast,” Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from “No Time To Die,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” Diane Warren

Filmi më i mirë ndërkombëtar

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Filmi më i mirë i animuar

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machine”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Filmi më i mirë i animuar i metrazhit të shkurtër

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Film i shkurtër me veprim të drejtpërdrejtë

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Kostumografia më e mirë

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Dokumentari më i mirë

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Writing with Fire”

Kinematografia më e mirë

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Redaktimi më i mirë i filmit

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Grimi dhe stilimi më i mirë i flokëve

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Dizajni më i mirë i prodhimit

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Muzika më e mirë

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Efektet më të mira vizuale

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time To Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Dokumentari më i mirë (Tema e shkurtër)

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”